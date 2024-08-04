Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1824 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1287 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
