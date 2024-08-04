Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1824 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1287 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

