4 Escudos 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1824 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)