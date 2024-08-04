Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - September 24, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 24, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1819 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search