4 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
