Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1818 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 701 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search