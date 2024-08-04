Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1818 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 701 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
853 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction VL Nummus - June 11, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 27, 2016
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Heritage - April 17, 2014
Spain 4 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Heritage - April 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 17, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search