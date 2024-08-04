Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1815 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Roschberg Mynthandel AS auction for NOK 26,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 24, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

