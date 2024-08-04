Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1815 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Roschberg Mynthandel AS auction for NOK 26,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
