4 Escudos 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1815 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Roschberg Mynthandel AS auction for NOK 26,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

