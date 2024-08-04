320 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

