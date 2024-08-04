Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
320 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 320 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (5)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12706 $
Price in auction currency 11600 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8362 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
