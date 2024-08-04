Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

320 Reales 1823 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 320 Reales 1823 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 320 Reales 1823 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 320 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1823 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12706 $
Price in auction currency 11600 EUR
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8362 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1823 M SR at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 320 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

