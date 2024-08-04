Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939

320 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 320 Reales 1822 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 320 Reales 1822 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 320 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (17)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4913 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8763 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 22, 2023
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 320 Reales 1822 M SR at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

