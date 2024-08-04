320 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

