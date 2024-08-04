Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
320 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 320 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 320 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4913 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8763 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 320 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
