Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1811 c CI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4289 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2781 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 333 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search