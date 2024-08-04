Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1814 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1814 with mark c CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 4,100. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

