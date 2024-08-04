2 Escudos 1814 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1814 with mark c CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 4,100. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

