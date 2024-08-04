Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1813 c CJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark c CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (40)
- Cayón (14)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (18)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search