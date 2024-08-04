Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1813 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1813 c CI "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1813 c CI "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 306 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 c CI at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1813 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search