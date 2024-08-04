2 Escudos 1813 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (16)