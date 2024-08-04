Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1813 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 306 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
