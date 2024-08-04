Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1812 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1812 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (33)
- Cayón (8)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 8, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
