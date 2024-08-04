Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25834 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 551 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction iNumis - December 8, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1814 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search