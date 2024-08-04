Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1813 C SF "Type 1811-1813" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
