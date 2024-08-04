Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1813 C SF "Type 1811-1813" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1813 C SF "Type 1811-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1813 C SF "Type 1811-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 16, 2022
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

