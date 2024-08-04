Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1812 C SF "Type 1811-1813" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1812 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1891 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12
