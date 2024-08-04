Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1813" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2187 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3209 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
