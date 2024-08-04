2 Escudos 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1813" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2012.

