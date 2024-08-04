Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1813" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1811 C SF "Type 1811-1813" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark C SF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2187 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3209 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction CNG - January 4, 2012
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

