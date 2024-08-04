Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1064 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

