2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (11)