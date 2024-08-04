Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1064 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
