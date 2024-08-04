Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1833 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74490 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
