2 Escudos 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1831 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
