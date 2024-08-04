Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1831 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1831 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1831 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

