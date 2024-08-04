Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1830 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 551 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
