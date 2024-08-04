Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1830 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1830 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1830 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 551 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 S JB at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1830 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search