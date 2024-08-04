2 Escudos 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1830 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

