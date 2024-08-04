Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1828 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
