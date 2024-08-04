Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1828 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1828 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1828 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1828 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search