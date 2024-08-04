2 Escudos 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1828 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (15) VF (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (2)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (3)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (4)