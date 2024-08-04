Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1827 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1827 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
