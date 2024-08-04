2 Escudos 1827 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1827 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

