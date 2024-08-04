Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1827 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1827 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1827 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1827 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

