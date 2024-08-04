Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1825 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1825 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1825 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

