2 Escudos 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1825 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (18) VF (20) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (16)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (1)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)