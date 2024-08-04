Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1825 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
