2 Escudos 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark S J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)