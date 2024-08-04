Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1824 S J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1824 S J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark S J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S J at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

