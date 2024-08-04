Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark S J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
