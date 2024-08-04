Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1821 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1821 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1821 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

