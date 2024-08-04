2 Escudos 1821 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1821 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

