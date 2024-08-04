Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1819 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
