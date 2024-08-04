Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1819 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

