2 Escudos 1815 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1815 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 707. Bidding took place July 8, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 371 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
