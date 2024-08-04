Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1809 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1750 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
