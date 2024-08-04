Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1809 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1750 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

