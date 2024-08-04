2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1809 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1750 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (26) VF (80) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

