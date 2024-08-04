Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1809" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1809 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 8
