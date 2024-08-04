Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1809" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1809" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1809" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1809 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
