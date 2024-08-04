2 Escudos 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1809" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1809 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (18) XF (36) VF (89) F (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (1)

