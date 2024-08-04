Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1831 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Spink (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Spink - November 13, 2019
Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1831 M AJ at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

