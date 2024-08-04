2 Escudos 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1831 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

