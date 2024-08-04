Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1829 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1829 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (8)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 570 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search