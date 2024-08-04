Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1829 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1829 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (8)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 570 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Nomisma - June 4, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1829 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search