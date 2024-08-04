Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1828 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1828 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 381 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Bertolami - July 11, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date July 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1828 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

