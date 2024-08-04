Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1827 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1827 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 8, 2019
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
