Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1827 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1827 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Pars Coins - April 8, 2019
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 8, 2019
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2011
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1827 M AJ at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

