2 Escudos 1827 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1827 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1061 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

