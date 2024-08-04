Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1826 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Warin Global Investments - February 14, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

