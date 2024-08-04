Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1826 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
