2 Escudos 1826 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1826 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

