2 Escudos 1825 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1825 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (15)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
