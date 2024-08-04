Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1825 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1825 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1825 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

