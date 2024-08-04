Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (38)
- Cayón (11)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (7)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (13)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- UBS (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
