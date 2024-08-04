Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
