Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Nomisma - November 9, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1819 M GJ at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

