2 Escudos 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1819 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (26) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Cayón (8)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Nomisma (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (2)