2 Escudos 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1815 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34259 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
