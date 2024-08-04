2 Escudos 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1815 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34259 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)