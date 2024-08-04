Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1815 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34259 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1815 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search