Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
