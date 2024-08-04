2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (39) VF (64) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (47)

Cayón (14)

CoinsNB (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (13)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (21)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)