Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1811-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1811 c CI "Type 1811-1833" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1811 with mark c CI. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1811 c CI at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
