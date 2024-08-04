Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

