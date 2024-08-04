Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34398 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
