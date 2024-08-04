Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1813 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31491 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
