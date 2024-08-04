Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1813 M IJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ "Type 1813-1814" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ "Type 1813-1814" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark M IJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
707 $
Price in auction currency 651 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Heritage - December 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

