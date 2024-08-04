Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1813 M IJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark M IJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
707 $
Price in auction currency 651 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
