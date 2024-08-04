Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1813 M IG "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1813 M IG "Type 1813-1814" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1813 M IG "Type 1813-1814" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark M IG. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aurora Numismatica - June 6, 2017
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date June 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

