Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1813 M IG "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark M IG. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date June 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
