2 Escudos 1813 M IG "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1813 with mark M IG. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

