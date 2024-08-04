Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1812 M IJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1812 with mark M IJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

