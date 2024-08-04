Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1812 M IJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1812 with mark M IJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (10)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search