2 Escudos 1812 M IJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1812 with mark M IJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (12) XF (17) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (10)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (12)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)