160 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 160 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 160 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
