160 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 160 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition AU (21) XF (46) VF (79) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (6) AU55 (7) AU53 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (30)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (33)

Cayón (9)

CNG (1)

DNW (2)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (17)

HERVERA (16)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numisor (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (17)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (8)