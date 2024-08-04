Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

160 Reales 1822 M SR (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 160 Reales 1822 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 160 Reales 1822 M SR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 160 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 160 Reales 1822 with mark M SR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (33)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (8)
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 160 Reales 1822 M SR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 160 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

