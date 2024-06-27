Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 15 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search