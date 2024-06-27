1/2 Escudo 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

