Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1808 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1808 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1808 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 15 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1808 at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search