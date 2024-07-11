Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1833 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
