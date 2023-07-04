Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
