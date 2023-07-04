Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Jesús Vico - February 15, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

