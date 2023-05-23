Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
