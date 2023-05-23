Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1831 at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

