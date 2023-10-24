Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1830 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1830 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43059 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1830 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
