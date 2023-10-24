8 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43059 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (16) VF (48) F (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (16)

Cayón (6)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (4)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (11)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)