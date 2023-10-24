Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1830 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43059 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.
