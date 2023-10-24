Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1829 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1829 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1829 at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

