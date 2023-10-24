Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1829 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
